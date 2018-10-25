UIL Authorizes Staff to ‘Monitor’ High School Water Polo in Texas

The University Interscholastic League (UIL), which governs virtually all public (and select private) high school athletics in the state of Texas, has authorized staff to “monitor” a proposal to add water polo as a UIL sanctioned activity. They’ve also authorized monitoring of a proposal to add Olympic Style weightlifting as a UIL sanctioned activity.

Water polo has been on the agenda of the UIL for the past several years, and has progressed from rejection to its new ‘monitor’ status.

Activities that the committee chose to ‘deny, reject, or take no action’ on:

Boys’ volleyball (Read more)

Disc golf

Sports medicine

Rowing

Bowling

Archery

Drill team

Stomp Season for Step Teams

STUNT

UIL is the governing body for public high school athletics and other activities (arts, debate, etc.) in the state of Texas, as well as two large all-male private schools: Dallas Jesuit and Houston Strake Jesuit.

The Southwestern Preparatory Conference (SPC), which includes 15 private schools in Texas and 1 (Casady School) in Oklahoma, does not sponsor water polo, nor does TAPPS, which governs most of the private school athletics in Texas.

The Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches’ Association (TISCA) organizes state boys’ and girls’ water polo tournaments with 16 teams each after hosting regional tournaments.