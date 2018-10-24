2x TX State Champ Abby Koczo Makes Verbal Commitment to Alabama

Abby Koczo, a senior at Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas, is the latest verbal commitment to the University of Alabama’s women’s swimming and diving team, joining Ashley Slayton and Jocelyn Fisher in the class of 2023.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The University of Alabama!! Super thankful for all of the help along the way!! ROLL TIDE ☆☆”

As a freshman, Koczo won the Texas 5A state title in the 100 back at the 2016 UIL 5A Championships, going 55.78. She was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:03.25). The following year she defended her title in the 100 back (56.25) and placed 4th in the 200 IM (2:04.70).

Koczo swims year-round for Lakeside Aquatic Club. In the fall of her freshman year she attended USA Swimming’s National Select Camp. She competed in the 100/200 back and 200/400 IM at 2017 Winter Juniors West and earned a PB in the 50 back leading off LAC’s 200 medley relay. In the spring of her junior year she improved her lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free, 200 back and 100 fly. This summer she went a best time in the 50 meter back.

Best times:

200 back – 1:59.25

100 back – 55.44

50 back – 26.04

200 IM – 2:02.61

400 IM – 4:20.22

1000 free – 10:16.36

500 free – 4:57.40