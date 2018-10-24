Cody Miller Reflects on his First Year of Vlogging (VIDEO)

It’s been a whirlwind year for Olympian Cody Miller, who began vlogging his life a year ago.

If you’re unfamiliar, Miller’s inaugural video from last October 22nd was titled “Crazy Day of an Olympic Swimmer,” and took viewers through a typical training day in Indiana; he also notes that the vlog is his first-ever creative project.

“I’ve always been fascinated with filmmaking and storytelling,” he told SwimSwam at the time. “I wanted to tell a story about myself in a way that was entertaining, real, and unique to me. Vlogging felt like a natural medium to share a glimpse into a normal day in my life.”

That first video was a big hit, and since then, Miller has posted 88 more, including today’s, which recaps his last year in vlog posts. His videos include everything from insight into his practices (which often feature guest appearances from Olympians Lilly King and Blake Pieroni), to his recovery technique, to his movie opinions, and so much more. More recently, he’s opened-up in vlogs about his injury struggles, how to handle disappointment in swimming, and what his future might hold.

His newly-released recap video, titled “SWIMMING 1300 MILES” (his estimated total since last October), takes you through the first season of his work and promises an exciting season 2.

Check it out below: