Cody Miller Launches Vlog w/ “Crazy Day of an Olympic Swimmer” (Video)

Olympic gold medalist Cody Miller launched his personal YouTube channel this week with a day-in-the-life video called “Crazy Day of an Olympic Swimmer.” The video follows Miller through a typical training day, giving viewers a window into the professional athlete lifestyle.

In the video, Miller mentions that up until this point, he had never done any type of creative project before.

“I’ve always been fascinated with filmmaking and storytelling,” he told SwimSwam. “I wanted to tell a story about myself in a way that was entertaining, real, and unique to me. Vlogging felt like a natural medium to share a glimpse into a normal day in my life.”

His decision to start a vlog came together late one night as he was lying in bed.

“That night it’s like a switch was flipped, I just made the decision to do it,” he told us. “The hardest part of doing some thing is just gaining the courage to pull the trigger and go for it. I decided to pull the trigger. For the next three hours I researched cameras, tripods, editing software, etc.”

Miller is planning on having his second vlog entry focus on the College Challenge this weekend, including a trip to Universal Studios and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

“I’m pretty excited about the future of my channel,” he told SwimSwam. “I have some ideas in mind, but right now I’m just working on making a few more interesting vlogs. It’s a learning process, right now I just want to learn by trial and error.”

Miller won an Olympic bronze medal in the 100 breast and swam the breaststroke leg of the Olympic gold medal-winning American 4 x 100 medley at the 2016 Rio Olympics. This summer in Budapest, Miller won a heat swim World Championships gold in the 4 x 100 medley. Miller is the second-fastest American 100 breaststroker in history.