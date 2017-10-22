Maggie Aroesty Explains Red Hot Start to Freshman Campaign (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

The second-ever USA Swimming College Challenge kicks off tonight in Los Angeles, CA. This unique event features some of the top USA National Team swimmers, including professionals and high schoolers against the top stars from the Pac-12 Conference.

200 BREASTSTROKE – WOMEN

USC freshman Maggie Aroesty topped this race in 2:06.88, followed by USA’s Molly Hannis, then USC’s Riley Scott. Madisyn Cox took 4th in 2:09.10, followed by Andrea Cotrell in 2:09.12, and Genny Robertson in 2:13.50. Sijia Kansakoski came in 6th at 2:13.84. Aroesty went a personal best last weekend at the SMU Classic (2:08.01), and shattered that tonight, putting her at 4th all-time for 17-18 women.