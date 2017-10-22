Korstanje Defeats Puts, Blume Sprints To The Top In Amsterdam

2017 SWIM CUP AMSTERDAM

The 2017 Swim Cup Amsterdam wrapped up today with several Dutch national record holders taking to the Optisport Sloterparkbad. Sprinter Jesse Puts took the top seed of the men’s 50m freestyle this morning, only to see an even younger gun, 18-year-old Nyls Korstanje steal his thunder come the final.

The two men dueled in the middle of the pool in the mad splash n’ dash, with Korstanje ultimately touching first in 21.71 to Puts’ mark of 21.75. Korstanje has already wreaked havoc on the age group record board at this competition including a massive 47.94 100m freestyle yesterday to take the meet title.

Both men have actually been faster in the 50m free short course thus far this season, with Korstanje’s 21.67 sitting as 4th fastest in the world and Puts’21.69 sitting as 5th fastest.

Dutch Olympian Femke Heemskerk was also in action today, taking the women’s 200m IM easily in a time of 2:07.78. That beat the field by over a solid 4 seconds. Heemskerk also raced her way to a silver in the women’s edition of the 50m free, clocking 24.11 for her efforts.

The top prize in that event went to visiting Danish swimmer and Olympic champion Pernille Blume, the only swimmer to rock a sub-24 second outing in the race. Blume touched in a smooth 23.93 to take the gold in a Ranomi Kromowidjojo-less field tonight. Blume’s time now checks-in as the 3rd fastest mark in the world.

Irish dynamo Mona McSharry finished her meet with a sweep of the breaststroke events, having already wrangled up the 100m and 200m golds. Tonight, McSharry stopped the clock at 30.19 to win the women’s 50m breaststroke race, earning a new Irish Senior national record in the process.

Additional Notable Winners on Day 3: