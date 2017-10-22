Korstanje Defeats Puts, Blume Sprints To The Top In Amsterdam

2017 SWIM CUP AMSTERDAM
- Friday, October 20th – Sunday, October 22nd
- Optisport Sloterparkbad, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 25m
The 2017 Swim Cup Amsterdam wrapped up today with several Dutch national record holders taking to the Optisport Sloterparkbad. Sprinter Jesse Puts took the top seed of the men’s 50m freestyle this morning, only to see an even younger gun, 18-year-old Nyls Korstanje steal his thunder come the final.
The two men dueled in the middle of the pool in the mad splash n’ dash, with Korstanje ultimately touching first in 21.71 to Puts’ mark of 21.75. Korstanje has already wreaked havoc on the age group record board at this competition including a massive 47.94 100m freestyle yesterday to take the meet title.
Both men have actually been faster in the 50m free short course thus far this season, with Korstanje’s 21.67 sitting as 4th fastest in the world and Puts’21.69 sitting as 5th fastest.
2017-2018 SCM MEN 50 FREE
MOROZOV
20.91
|2
|Chad
LE CLOS
|RSA
|21.48
|10/01
|3
|Damien
WIERLING
|GER
|21.58
|10/05
|4
|Nyls
KORSTANJE
|NED
|21.67
|10/14
|5
|Jesse
PUTS
|NED
|21.69
|10/14
Dutch Olympian Femke Heemskerk was also in action today, taking the women’s 200m IM easily in a time of 2:07.78. That beat the field by over a solid 4 seconds. Heemskerk also raced her way to a silver in the women’s edition of the 50m free, clocking 24.11 for her efforts.
The top prize in that event went to visiting Danish swimmer and Olympic champion Pernille Blume, the only swimmer to rock a sub-24 second outing in the race. Blume touched in a smooth 23.93 to take the gold in a Ranomi Kromowidjojo-less field tonight. Blume’s time now checks-in as the 3rd fastest mark in the world.
2017-2018 SCM WOMEN 50 FREE
SJOSTROM
23.28
|2
|Ranomi
KROMOWIDJOJO
|NED
|23.82
|10/04
|3
|Femke
HEEMSKERK
|NED
|24.40
|10/04
|4
|Tamara
VAN VILET
|NED
|24.42
|10/15
|5
|Kim
BUSCH
|NED
|24.47
|10/15
Irish dynamo Mona McSharry finished her meet with a sweep of the breaststroke events, having already wrangled up the 100m and 200m golds. Tonight, McSharry stopped the clock at 30.19 to win the women’s 50m breaststroke race, earning a new Irish Senior national record in the process.
Additional Notable Winners on Day 3:
- Rogier Dorsman nailed another two Para Swimming Dutch national records tonight, clocking 2:17.67 in the SM12 200 IM and 1:03.76 in the S12 100m butterfly events.
- The women’s S9 100m butterfly saw Florianne Bultje notch a new national record in 1:12.19 for 790 points, while Simon Boer took the men’s SB7 50m breaststroke in a mark of 38.37. Bultje also did damage in the 50m freestyle, earning a new national record in the S9 classification with 874 pionts.
- Sven Schutte was tonight’s S9 50m freestyle victor in a mark of 59.26 for 856 points.
- Maarten Brzoskowski was tonight’s 800m freestyle winner, taking the race in a mark of 7:57.49. Of note, silver went to 16-year-old Thomas Jansen who swam in the morning heats, earning a time of 8:12.75 for a new Dutch age record.
- Danish swimmer Emilie Beckman was the women’s 100m butterfly winner, clocking 57.86 for the meet title. Also in the race were youngsters Nienke Jonk and Chefanja Nunes, who finished in times of 1:00.14 and 1:00.47, respectively. Jonk earned a new Dutch junior record with her effort, while Nunes’ time checks-in as a new age record for 16-yr-olds.
- Timon Evenhuis touched out breaststroking national record holder Arno Kamminga in the men’s breaststroke, with the former stopping the clock at 26.71 to Kamminga’s 26.77.
