Korstanje, Kamminga, Kromo Continue To Impress In Amsterdam

2017 SWIM CUP AMSTERDAM

18-year-old Nyls Korstanje, who is headed to NC State as a student-athlete next Fall, fired off another Dutch age group record to ring in day 2 of the Swim Cup Amsterdam. The teen set himself up as the top seed with a smooth 100m freestyle time of 47.93 in prelims this morning, a mark which already brought down his own previous record for 18-year-olds that sat at 47.97 from Korstanje’s performance in Eindhoven.

Tonight, splitting 22.94/24.60, Korstanje registered a winning time of 47.54 to lower his own age record even further. The future Wolfpack member holds his nation’s age records across the 50m and 100m freestyle short course, as well as the 50m freestyle in long course meters. In tonight’s race, Emmanuel Vanluchene was the other swimmer to notch a time under the 48-second threshold, touching in 47.78 for silver to add to his 100m IM win from yesterday.

Olympian and world record holder Ranomi Kromowidjojo got the job done in a big way in her 2nd and final race of the meet, roaring to the wall first in the women’s edition of the 100m freestyle. Taking it out in 25.06, Kromo was able to keep her speed through the 2nd 50, notching a back-half of 26.54 to punch the time pad in a gold medal-garnering effort of 51.60.

Her outing tonight ranks among her own top 10 swims of all-time in the event, with Kromo’s fastest resting at the 51.14 she earned in Moscow, which remains as the Dutch national record in the event. Tonight, her teammate Femke Heemskerk was also a swift competitor, touching in 52.14 for silver in the race. She was 51.98 in that same race with Kromo in Moscow at the World Cup.

Arno Kamminga, the Dutch breaststroker who already earned a new national record in the 200m distance yesterday, doubled up on that win with a victory in the 100m sprint tonight. Kamminga collected a time tonight of 57.26 after scoring 57.11 in prelims, both marks inching closer to the elusive Dutch national record, which stands at the 56.29 notched by Robin van Aggele back in 2009.

The women’s version of the 100m breaststroke was a zinger as well, with visiting Irish athlete Mona McSharry busting out a new national record en route to the top of the podium. Heading into the meet, McSharry’s personal best sat at 1:06.71, but the 17-year-old crushed that mark with her winning effort of 1:05.27 tonight to take gold. She already won the 200m breaststroke in last night’s session.

Of note, Dutch teen Tes Schouten earned a new age record of 17-year-olds with her morning swim of 1:06.98. That surpassed the old mark of 1:07.08. The youngster wasn’t able to repeat the sub-1:07 time tonight, however, securing 4th place in 1:07.86.

McSharry’s countrymate and fellow national record holder, Conor Ferguson, earned a 2nd win tonight as well, taking the men’s 50m backstroke in a mark of 24.26. That adds a gold to his win from last night in the 100m backstroke, which resulted in a new NR.

Additional Winners on Day 2: