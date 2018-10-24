2018 NJCAA Men’s Swimmer of the Year Ryen van Wyk Commits to WVU

Ryen van Wyk of Pretoria, South Africa has verbally committed to swim for West Virginia University as a transfer student. He is currently in his second year at Indian River State College.

“Excited to announce my commitment to West Virginia University!”

Van Wyk is a sprint specialist in all four strokes. He won each of his individual events and contributed to three winning relays at the 2018 NJCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, earning the Men’s Swimmer of the Year award as a freshman last season. His gold medals included the 50 free (20.36), 100 free (44.44), 50 back (23.37), and 100 IM (50.49) individually, and the 200 medley relay (21.86 fly), 200 free relay (19.70), and 400 medley relay (43.72 free anchor) collectively.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.32

100 free – 44.44

50 back – 23.07

100 back – 50.75

100 fly – 49.41

100 IM – 50.02

Best LCM times:

50 free – 23.44

100 free – 51.79

50 breast – 29.90

50 fly – 25.13

Van Wyk will join the Mountaineers next fall with incoming class of 2023 freshmen Conrad Molinaro and Hunter Armstrong.