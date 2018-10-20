Hunter Armstrong to Take Baton from Brother Jake at West Virginia

Hunter Armstrong (Joseph Armstrong in SWIMS database), from Dover, Ohio, has verbally committed to swim for West Virginia University in the class of 2023, joining fellow commit Conrad Molinaro. Armstrong’s older brother Jake Armstrong, a two-time Big 12 Champion and NCAA All-American Honorable Mention in the 100 breast, is currently a senior on the Mountaineers’ roster.

“I am beyond excited to announce that in the Fall of 2019, I will be swimming for West Virginia University! Between the beautiful campus and atmosphere, the amazing coaching staff and teammates who made me feel a part of their family immediately, and WVU’s outstanding academic program, it was an easy decision to become a Mountaineer! There’s no doubt in my mind that Coach Riggs and his amazing staff will provide me with everything that I need to reach my full potential as a student, as an athlete, and as a Mountaineer! Let’s Go…….Mountaineers”

Armstrong is a senior at Dover High School. He placed 13th in both the 50 free (21.49) and 100 back (51.64) at the 2018 Ohio State High School Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships. In club swimming he represents Canton City Schools and is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 50 free and 100 back and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 free.

Armstrong only has club swimming times dating back to May 2017. He has improved vastly in the last 17 months. So far this fall he has already gone PBs in the SCY 50/100 free, 50 back, and 100 fly. Last summer he improved his LCM best times in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, and 100 fly. He competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 50/100 free and 100 back.

LCM Event PB 2017 PB 2018 50 free 25.89 23.69 100 free 57.59 52.28 200 free 2:12.63 2:00.91 50 back 27.11 26.76 100 back 1:06.17 57.83 200 back 2:26.46 2:11.86

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.07

100 free – 47.15

50 back – 24.36

100 back – 51.32