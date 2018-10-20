Lindsey Ryalls Makes Verbal Pledge to Boston College

Lindsey Ryalls, who hails from Frisco, Texas, has verbally committed to Boston College. She swims for Texas Ford Aquatics and Frisco High School.

“I am super honored and grateful to announce my commitment to Boston College. I am so excited to compete in the ACC and to be a part of the amazing team that coach Mike and coach Dan are building.

“Go Eagles!!”

Ryalls swam for Frisco High School during her freshman year of high school and was part of the 2016 Texas UIL 5A State Championship team. After an absence of two years she will compete with the Raccoons again this season.

In club swimming, Ryalls focuses on middle distance free, fly, and IM. She competed at Rochester Futures this summer, swimming the 400 free, 100/200 fly and 200/400 IM. She was a finalist in the 200 fly. Earlier in the summer she had gone best times in the 50m free and 200m fly at Austin Sectionals. At College Station Sectionals in the spring she scored PBs in the 50 free, 1000 free, and 400 IM and made finals in the 100 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 57.10

200 fly – 2:03.71

200 IM – 2:07.22

400 IM – 4:24.93

500 free – 4:58.25

200 free – 1:53.26