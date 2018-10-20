NCAP Freestyler Kyrsten Davis Verbals to Georgia Tech

Kyrsten Davis from Fairfax Station, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to The Georgia Institute of Technology, where she will join Brooke Switzer and McKenzie Campbell in the class of 2023.

“I’m so excited & blessed to say that I’ve committed to further my academic and swimming career at Georgia Tech!! I can’t thank my family, coaches, and friends enough for everything they do for me! #GOJACKETS”

Davis is a senior at South County High School. She placed 3rd in the 100 free (51.37) and 6th in the 200 free (1:51.40) at the 2018 VHSL Class 6 State Meet. She does her club swimming with Nation’s Capital Swim Club, specializing in sprint free and fly. At NCSA Summer Championship she competed in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly and finished with PBs in all but the 100 free. She won the 100 free and came in 3rd in the 50 free at Christiansburg Sectionals in March. Two weeks earlier she notched PBs in the 50 free and 100 breast at Potomac Valley Senior Short Course Championships

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:49.78

100 free – 50.93

50 free – 23.62