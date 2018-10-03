Georgia Tech Earns Verbal Commitment from GCY’s McKenzie Campbell

Greensboro, North Carolina’s McKenzie Campbell, who trains and competes with the GCY Makos and Page High School, has given her verbal commitment to Georgia Tech Class of 2023. Campbell is one of the most versatile swimmers in North Carolina and is a consistent multiple finalist swimmer at NCHSAA 4A State Championships as well as at YMCA Nationals.

A 2-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Campbell has 4 Junior National cuts outright as well as several bonus cuts and she is a YMCA Nationals qualifier in every stroke. She has set multiple team/program records for both her club and high school.

“I’m so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my swimming and academic career at Georgia Tech. After visiting the school, I knew it would be a perfect fit for me because of the impressive team spirit, excellent coaching staff, and outstanding academic opportunities. I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches that have provided me with a tremendous amount of support along the way. I can’t wait to be a member of the swarm. GO JACKETS!”

Campbell’s best time in the 200 fly would have made finals at the 2018 ACC Championships. Her best 200 fly and 400 IM times would place her on Georgia Tech’s All-Time Top 10 List.

Top SCY times:

200 Butterfly – 2:00.75

100 Breast – 1:04.10

200 IM – 2:04.91

400 IM – 4:23.05

100 Butterfly – 56.00