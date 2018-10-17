Ontario’s Brooke Switzer Sends Verbal to Georgia Tech

Brooke Switzer of the Markham Aquatic Club in Unionville, Ontario, Canada, has verbally committed to Georgia Tech.

I chose Georgia Tech due to its outstanding academics and amazing swim team!! I can’t wait to be a part of such a wonderful school!! I’d like to thank my mom for taking her time to drive me to and from the pool everyday, and my coach of three years Rob Novak for pushing me harder than I thought possible. I couldn’t have done this without them and everyone else in my life including my family, friends, teammates and teachers. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!! GO JACKETS!!

This spring, Switzer placed 7th in the 800 free at the 2018 Canadian National Championships, adding a 12th place finish in the 400 free and 16th place finish in the 200 free. She was also the Canadian Junior Champs runner-up in the 800 this summer, and was 3rd in the 400 free, 4th in the 1500 free, and 4th in the 400 IM.

TOP TIMES (LCM)

100 free – 58.41

200 free – 2:05.37

400 free – 4:19.95

800 free – 8:59.85

200 IM – 2:22.79

400 IM – 4:59.57

Last year, Georgia Tech was led by Emily Ilgenfritz, a current junior, in the distance free races. Ilgenfritz was 4:44.98 to take 12th in the 500 free at 2018 ACCs, while she was 16:38.27 to take 17th in the mile there.