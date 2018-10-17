Steven Lochte Among 8 Interim Suspensions In SafeSport Database

Steven Lochte, father of Olympian Ryan Lochte, is among 8 names listed with interim suspensions in the U.S. Center for SafeSport database.

With the Center for SafeSport taking over all investigations and sanctions of coaches accused of athlete abuse, the range of publicly reported sanctions has changed. Previously, USA Swimming governed the investigative and punitive process, and names were added to the public banned list after the investigation process and the appeal process or appeal window closed. Now, the Center reports when an investigation leads to a sanction (even if the appeal window is still open) and also publicly reports interim sanctions handed down while the investigation continues.

Steven Lochte is listed with an interim suspension as of September 12 for “allegations of misconduct.” Lochte was a swim coach for 44 years, retiring in July.

Here are the other coaches listed in the database with interim suspensions. The U.S. Center for SafeSport does not comment on specific cases, so there is no information yet on how these names are connected to the sport of swimming. Listed are the names in the database, along with their listed cities and SafeSport Code violations.

Name City Violation Decision Date Bobby Bittner Beaufort, NC Allegations of Misconduct 5/8/18 Jeremy Anderson Santa Clarita, CA Allegations of Misconduct 3/13/18 Mark Schremmer Not listed Allegations of Misconduct 2/8/18 Nick Daddabbo Not listed Allegations of Misconduct 8/6/18 Peter Buecher Saint Louis Park, MN Allegations of Misconduct 5/10/18 Rick Moulton Findlay, OH Allegations of Misconduct 8/17/18 Steven Lochte Not listed Allegations of Misconduct 9/12/18 Walter Winkler Cheyenne, WY Allegations of Misconduct 2/21/18

Further information on most of these names hasn’t yet been available, but a few have turned up in news reports. Nick Daddabbo was put under investigation in August when a website that aims to expose sexual predators allegedly showed him making plans to meet up with a minor. An ABC news report said Peter Buecher “was previously found to have acted inappropriately with swimmers nearly 20 years ago” and that he has resigned since being suspended by the Center.