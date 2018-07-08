Steve Lochte Retires from Swim Coaching

Steve Lochte, father of 12-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte, has announced his retirement from coaching at 66-years old. This ends a 44-year coaching career, including most recently at Daytona Beach SPEED.

Ryan Lochte is DBS’ most famous alumni, having swum for his father’s club as a child and frequently representing them nationally as an adult. Ryan Lochte‘s 12 Olympic medals (6 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze), tie him with Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres, and Natalie Coughlin as the second-most of all-time for a swimmer, behind only Michael Phelps’ 23.

Theclub has produced a handful of other national and international-caliber athletes as well, though. That includes Rex Tullius, a 2016 Olympian representing the U.S. Virgin Island and NCAA All-American at Florida; three-time NCAA All-American at Florida Matt Norton; Florida All-American Julia Nagy; and Kentucky All-American Kendal Casey.

Steve Lochte was also formerly the head coach of Daytona State College’s men’s and women’s swim teams, where he was “reassigned” during the 2010-2011 swim season and eventually replaced as head coach by Don Gibb. A few years later, in 2013, Daytona Statte College dropped their swimming programs.

Steve Lochte announced his retirement via an email to team families, which was also posted on the team’s website.

To all DBS Families:

Yes, it is true! At the age of 66, with 44 of those years spent coaching swimming, I have decided to move on to the next chapter of my life and retire!

Some of you were disappointed I chose to tell my athletes first, and I understand your disappointment, however, I wanted my swimmers to hear of my retirement from me first, as they are the most crucial factor of DBS and my life’s work.

Tom McGibeny has been named the successor as head coach. McGibeny is also the National Team coach for the U.S. Lifeguard Association, which competes around the world in lifeguarding competitions.

I know everyone has questions and hopefully, I will be able to answer most of them:

All day-to-day coaching duties for all groups at all pools will remain in the capable hands of our coaching staff. Please see the website for assignments. The Senior coaching staff in Port Orange will continue to have a great coaching staff led by Coach Tom [McGibeny] and assisted by Coach Joey [Armellino], and Coach Dave. I am excited about the fresh ideas and youthful enthusiasm that this new group of senior coaches will bring to your kids. All workouts and outline design of the programs have been pre-written for the remainder of the season. The Fall season has also been formulated through the first of the year. Coach Tom has 20 years of my coaching log books and has been my Assistant for 20 years, not to mention he’s better looking HAHAHA! All meet coaching assignments are covered for the remainder of this summer.

As always there will be a continuous program for practices after the Championship meets between Ormond and Port Orange during our annual break (July 31-Aug 12)

Please feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] regarding your child’s program.

I honestly wish your swimmer, you and your family much success in this great sport of swimming.

Respectfully,

Steve Lochte

ASCA Level 5