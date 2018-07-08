Russia Tops Euro Jrs Medal Count, But Look Out For GBR & Israel

2018 LEN EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Even with young superstars Kristof Milak and Ajna Kesely winning multiple events for their nation of Hungary, Russia’s depth was too much for any other nation to handle when it came to tallying up the final medal count of the 2018 European Junior Championships.

As with the 2017 edition of these championships, Russia led the overall medal count, albeit with 4 more than last year, with 34 medals in all here in Helsinki. 18 of those were gold, 12 silver and 4 bronze. Hungary was #2 overall in the medal count, with 12 golds, 2 silvers and 5 bronze for a total of 19 overall medals. Hungary found itself in the runner-up spot last year as well.

Leading the charge for Russia was elite backstroker Kliment Kolesnikov, who completed a haul of 6 gold medals, including a sweep of the men’s backstroke events (tying in the men’s 100m back) and relay medals across the 4x100m free, 4x100m medley and mixed 4x100m freestyle events.

Great Britain notably bumped itself up from 4th last year to 3rd, almost doubling its overall medal count. Last year, GBR raced its way to just 2 gold medals overall, but the emerging powerhouse took home 6 gold medals this time around, courtesy of such stars as Freya Anderson and Tom Dean.

Anderson took the women’s 50m and 100m freestyle individual golds, while Dean established himself as the new championship record holder en route to 200m IM gold. World Junior champion Emily Large also struck gold in a 100m fly tie with Belarusian Anastasiya Shkurdai, while the women’s 4x100m medley relay raced to gold in a new championship record. Tatiana Belonogoff took the women’s 50m breaststroke for another tally in that gold medal column.

Israel made a monster move from 22nd last year to a remarkable 4th overall this time around. The Israeli men’x 4x200m freestyle relay shocked the field to take gold while Tomer Frankel beat out a stacked junior field to wrap up gold in the 100m freestyle sprint. Denis Loktev took silver in the men’s 200m freestyle as well, which gave Israel 3 medals total, as opposed to just 1 bronze back in 2017.

Belarus finished 5th overall in this year’s medal table with 2 golds, one from the aforementioned Shkurdai, and the other also from Shkurdai in the women’s 50m fly race.