Educate Yourself On 5 Stars To Watch At European Junior C’ships

2018 LEN EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

This year’s edition of the European Junior Swimming Championships is headed to Helsinki, Finland, where emerging young talent from across the continent will convene on the Mäkelänrinne Swimming Centre in the quest to take home the most hardware for their respective nation.

Competitors are aged 14-17 for females and 15-18 for males as of December 31, 2018, giving the world a glimpse into who the players may be on the European swimming scene for the next several years to come.

At the 2017 version of these Championships, the overall medal table was dominated by Russia, who totaled 30 medals in all, but Hungary’s youth stepped up to tie the aforementioned in overall golds. Both Russia and Hungary swam away with 11 golds each, courtesy of several key athletes who are competing once again this time around.

With the action kicking off in Helsinki tomorrow, here are 5 swimmers on our list to watch over the course of the competition.

#1 – KRISTOF MILAK – HUNGARY

One of the most electric performances of last year’s edition of the meet was Kristof Milak‘s 200m fly time of 1:53.79. The performance broke the official World Junior, European Junior and Meet Records, but was also faster than the ‘true’ World Junior Record done by Michael Phelps.

Last year Milak also went on to win 2 individual World Junior titles in the 100m fly and 200m fly, while moving onto his first international elite senior medal, a silver in the 100m fly at the World Championships in Budapest.

The 18-year-old is currently ranked #1 in the world by a second in the 200m fly event with the monster 1:52.71 logged at this year’s Hungarian National Championships. In addition to his signature event, Milak is also entered in the 50m fly and 100m fly, along with the 100m/200m/400m free and the 100m back.

#2 – KLIMENT KOLESNIKOV – RUSSIA

17-year-old Kliment Kolesnikov is the defending 50m and 200m backstroke European Junior champion and will be looking to continue his legacy by adding a 100m title to his resume. Last year he reaped a total of 7 medals in all – 2 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze. At the Senior Short Course European Championships, Kolesnikov sealed up gold in the 100m and 200m back to establish himself as a big-time player among the world’s best at all levels

Already this year, Kolesnikov has clocked world-class times and is situated among the top 10 around the globe across the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke. He’ll be taking those races on here in Helsinki, along with the 50m and 100m freestyle events.

#3 – ANJA KESELY – HUNGARY

SwimSwam’s ‘Female Swimmer of the Meet’ at this competition last year, Anja Kesely of Hungary racked up wins across the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles in Netanya, netting championship records in all but the 400m.

At this Spring’s Hungarian Nationals, she impressively nabbed multiple titles, showing her range with golds in the 200m free and the 1500m free. In the 400m free at nationals, Kesely was able to beat out Olympic bronze medalist Boglarka Kapas, clocking a time faster than what she produced at last year’s World Championships. Kesely’s mark of 4:05.61 from that race still remains as the 9th fastest time in the world this season.

#4 – FREYA ANDERSON – GREAT BRITAIN

Anderson pulled double duty in 2017, racing at both the World Junior Championships and World Senior Championships. At the former, Anderson clocked a new championship record-setting time of 53.88 to win the 100m freestyle junior title, while at the senior championships she surprisingly made it into the semi-final round of the same event.

She is a two-time bronze medalist at the latest Commonwealth Games, splitting 54.95 on the 2nd leg of England’s 4x100m freestyle relay and 2:00.11 for her part on the 4x200m freestyle relay. Individually, Anderson fell just short of making the 100m freestyle final, registering a time of 55.28 for 9th on the Gold Coast.

Here in Helsinki, Anderson will be taking on the 50m/100m free, as well as the 100m fly race.

#5 – BRITISH TRIPLE-THREAT

A trio of talent from Great Britain is bubbling just beneath the surface in the form of Nicholas Pyle, Jacob Peters and Tom Dean, so we’ve bundled them into a three-fer.