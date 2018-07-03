How Does Ryan Murphy Taper? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Three-time 2016 Olympic Champion, Ryan Murphy, was all smiles at the Pro Swim in Santa Clara–because he’s nearing taper-time. It’s been nearly a year since Ryan tapered. That’s all fine by Ryan, who feels like he’s deposited a lot more base-work in the bank.

In this video, Ryan breaks down the difference between tapering under his former Bolles School coach, Sergio Lopez (now the head college coach at Virginia Tech) and his current Cal coach, Dave Durden. Interestingly, in high school, Sergio would drop weights about three weeks out, while Durden continues training in the weight room, albeit light work, up until a week out.

After a year of heavy training, Ryan says his legs are going to need more rest–a lot more rest for U.S. Nationals in Irvine. Sounds like a positive sign for fast swims. What will it take for Ryan to regain the title Greatest Backstroker on Earth this summer? I’m sticking by my predictions from earlier this year:

51.79 – 100m back

1:53.57 – 200m back

What do you think?

