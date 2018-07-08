Santiago Grassi Breaks Argentina Record in 100 Fly at Bulldog GS

2018 BULLDOG GRAND SLAM

July 6th-8th, 2018

Garbielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia

Auburn University rising-junior Santiago Grassi is settling in well to Gary Taylor and the rest of the Tigers’ new coaching staff on the Plains. On Sunday, in a mid-day time trial at the Bulldog Grand Slam in Athens, Georgia, Grassi swam a 52.04 in the 100 fly, which is his new personal best time and a new Argentine Record.

Grassi had already swum 52.34 and 52.18 in prelims and finals of the competitive 100 fly on Friday. That 52.18 was within a tenth of his own National Record in the event, so on Sunday, he swam one more race, and wound up dipping just under the 52.09 that he did back in 2015 at the Pan American Games where he won silver behind American Giles Smith. That means that the 21-year old hadn’t swum a best time in the event since he was 18.

The splits of his Sunday swim were almost identical to that prior record, but he was just-enough faster to drop his time.

Comparative Splits:

Old Record – 24.35/27.74 = 52.09

New Record – 24.32/27.72 = 52.04

After the swim, Taylor posted a video of the last 15 seconds of the swim. See that video below.