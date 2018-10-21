Alabama Adds Verbal Commitment from Freestyler Ashley Slayton

Ashley Slayton, who hails from Winchester, Tennessee, has verbally committed to swim at the University of Alabama where she hopes to study electrical engineering in the class of 2023. Jocelyn Fisher will also head to Tuscaloosa in the fall of 2019.

“So so so blessed and excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Alabama! Thank you SO much to my parents, coaches, teammates, and friends for all the support! Roll tide!! ❤️”

Slayton is a senior at Franklin County High School and swims club for Manchester Makos Swim Team. She specializes mainly in mid-distance freestyle and finaled in both events at the 2018 TISCA Tennessee High School Championships. She took 5th place in the 500 free (5:00.67) and 6th in the 200 free (1:51.92) and anchored the 200 free relay (24.03).

In club swimming, Slayton competed at 2018 NCSA Summer Championship in the 100/200/400 free and 400 IM; she went best times in the 100 free and 400 free. Two weeks prior, at the Southeastern Swimming LC Championships, she had updated her PBs in the 50/200 free and 400 IM, finaling in the 100/200/400 free and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:58.54

200 free – 1:50.96

100 free – 52.41

400 IM – 4:27.94

200 IM – 2:08.00

200 back – 2:06.01