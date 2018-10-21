Wolfpack Secures Verbal from 5x NCHSAA 1A/2A State Champ Thomas Hamlet

High Point, North Carolina’s Thomas Hamlet has announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina State University, joining a stacked class of 2023 that includes 3 of SwimSwam’s top-20 recruits and 2 honorable mentions from the class of 2019. So far, the Wolfpack has received commitments from Hunter Tapp, Kimani Gregory, Markus Wennborg, Noah Bowers, Noah Henderson, Owen Hanna, and Ross Dant, in addition to Hamlet.

“I chose NC State because there is a culture and atmosphere there that I want to be a part of. The coaches are fantastic and the team and fellow commits are amazing as well. I’m so honored to be able to join such a prestigious swim program. GO PACK!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Hamlet swims for Enfinity Aquatic Club in Greensboro and is a senior at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. He is a five-time 5x NCHSAA 1A/2A state champ, having won the 200 free relay in 2016, 100 back/100 fly in 2017, and 100 fly/200 free in 2018. He set the NCHSAA 1A/2A 100 back state record in 2017 with 50.14 (though it has since been broken by Ross Dant) and was named 2017 MVP of the state meet.

In club swimming, he finished 2nd in the 50 back and 3rd in the 100 back at 2018 NCSA Summer Championship. He also swam in the B final of the 200 back and earned PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100 back, and 100 fly at the meet. His 100m back time of 56.27 was the #50 performance in the world for 18-and-unders in 2018.

SCY

50 back – 22.7

100 back – 48.76

200 back – 1:48.29

LCM

50 back – 26.22

100 back – 56.27

200 back – 2:05.61

Hamlet will have a year of overlap with ACC record-holder Coleman Stewart, who was a 48.20/1:47.64 backstroker at the time of his verbal commitment in September 2015.

Time Progression by Season

Event 2016 2017 2018 100y back 52.35 49.51 48.76 200y back 1:53.89 1:48.79 1:48.29 100y back 1:00.05 58.94 56.27 200y back 2:12.20 2:12.03 2:05.61