NC State Snags Verbal from SwimMAC Breaststroker Markus Wennborg

Markus Wennborg of SwimMAC Carolina is the latest verbal commitment to the NC State men’s class of 2023. Last year, competing for Hopewell High School, Wennborg was 3rd in the 100 breast and 8th in the 200 IM at the North Carolina 4A Championships.

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 55.56

200y breast – 2:01.74

200y IM – 1:51.61

NC State is definitely in need of breaststroke talent soon. Last year, current senior Daniel Graber scored in ACC B finals in both breaststroke events, while Jacob Molacek, also a current senior, joined Graber in the 100 breast B final. NC State had no other breaststroke event entrants at the 2018 ACC Champs.

55.2/2:00 breaststroker Jack Moranetz is a freshman with the Wolfpack, and Wennborg will have three seasons of overlap with him.

This is shaping up to be one of the best classes in the country for the Wolfpack. Wennborg joins #5 Ross Dant, #12 Noah Bowers, #14 Noah Henderson, HM Hunter Tapp, HM Kimani Gregory, and Owen Hanna.