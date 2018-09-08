OHSAA D2 State Champ Owen Hanna Announces Verbal to NC State

Owen Hanna, a NISCA All-American from Newbury, Ohio has become the sixth member of the high school class of 2019 to make a verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for 2019-20. So far, his future Wolfpack teammates include Hunter Tapp, Kimani Gregory, Noah Bowers, Noah Henderson, and Ross Dant. Hanna is a senior at University School in Hunting Valley and a member of the state-champion 200 medley relay squad. At the 2018 OHSAA Division II Championships, he placed 4th in the 100 back (49.94) and 12th in the 100 free (47.97) individually, and he led off the 1st-place medley relay (23.47) and the 3rd-place 400 free relay (47.81). Hanna is a 3-time A-finalist in the 100 back at the state meet and has been selected to the All-Ohio state team three times.

Hanna swims year-round with Solon Stars Swim Club. He competed in the 100 back and 200 back at 2018 Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine this summer, then went on to swim at Lake Erie Swimming Senior Long Course Championships a week later. All in all, he finished the summer with new PBs in the LCM 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly.

After going best times in the 50/100 back and 100 free in high school swimming, he wrapped up the SCY season at Lake Erie Swimming Senior Short Course Championships, winning the 200 back and coming in 2nd in the 100 back, and going best times in the 50 free, 200 back, and 100 fly.

Hanna will have one year of overlap with Coleman Stewart, two with Jacob Johnson and Luke Sobolewski, and three with John Healy and Nate Mullens.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:47.92

100 back – 49.94

50 back – 23.47

200 free – 1:42.81

100 free – 47.79

50 free – 22.10