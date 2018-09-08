Another Day, Another World Cup Record for Sjostrom

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

After firing off a new World Cup Record last night in the women’s 50m freestyle, Swedish Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom was back in the pool to wreak more havoc on day 2 in Kazan.

Sjostrom established herself as the woman to beat in the 50m butterfly with a morning swim of 25.76 to represent the only time of the prelims to dip under 26 seconds. However, the 25-year-old managed to find another engine to produce a wicked-fast 25.39 tonight to take the gold and also surpass the previous WC Record set by Denmark’s Jeanette Ottesen back in 2015.

Sjostrom has already been as fast as 25.16 this year, which is what she scored in Glasgow to take the 2018 European Championships title. She owns the World Record in this event with the 24.43 she clocked in Boras just over 4 years ago.

The 50m free represented Sjostrom’s 2nd win of the night in Kazan after easily winning the women’s 200m freestyle by almost a full second, clocking 1:55.98 for the victory.

Finishing behind the Swede in tonight’s 50m fly race was Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo in 26.09, followed by Belgium’s Kimberly Buys in 26.11.