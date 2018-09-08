CA Breaststroker Kimmy Woolfenden Gives Verbal to Air Force

Mission Viejo, California’s Kimmy Woolfenden has announced her verbal commitment to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s class of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the United States Air Force Academy to pursue my athletic and academic career and the opportunity to serve my country. I would like to thank Coach Colleen Murphy and Coach Athena Miller for guiding me through this journey. I would also like to thank my club and high school coaches. I’m extremely grateful to my family and friends who have always supported me. I cannot wait to join the USAFA class of 2023. Go Falcons!”

Woolfenden is a senior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School; she transferred in last year after two years at Arnold O. Beckman High School. While at Beckman she broke the school record in the 100 breast with 1:04.82 her sophomore year. This past season she finished 3rd in the 100 breast (1:03.18) and 11th in the 50 free (24.39) at CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships, adding valuable points to Santa Margarita’s team title. She was also part of the state-champion team, adding a 13th in the 100 breast (1:03.86) at the 2018 CIF State Meet.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All American and NISCA All American, Woolfenden does her year-round swimming with SOCAL Aquatics Association. She has made great strides over the last two years, going from 1:07 to 1:03 in the 100 breast and 2:24 to 2:19 in the 200. She finished the long course season at Santa Clara Futures, and over the span of the summer she improved her PBs in the 50 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.18

200 breast – 2:19.33

50 free – 24.14

100 free – 54.22

200 IM – 2:12.45