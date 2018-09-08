2018 FINA World Cup Kazan Day 2 Prelims: Andrew Snags 2 Top Seeds

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

Day 2 of the 2018 World Cup in Kazan, the first stop of the first cluster, saw most swimmers hold their cards close to their chest and simply put forth the minimum effort needed to advance to tonight’s finals in their respective events. The men’s 200m IM, for example, saw Hungary’s David Verraszto lead the way with a modest 2:04.50, while Mitch Larkin earned 2nd seed in 2:05.26. Both times were well-off the sub-2 minutes of which each are capable.

No on in the women’s 200m free broke 2 minutes this morning, with Dutch swimmer Femke Heemskerk taking the pole position in 2:0048, with yesterday’s 50m free star Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden right behind in 2:00.49. Hungary’s triple medalist from last night, Katinka Hosszu, is also in the mix holding the 3rd seed in 2:02.47.

Kira Toussaint of Netherlands is looking to double up on her 50m back victory from yesterday with a possible win in the women’s 100m back tonight. In prelims, she led the way in 1:01.18, with Hosszu breathing down her neck in a morning swim of 1:01.35.

American Blake Pieroni topped the men’s 100m free field this morning in 49.01, with Russian 50m free hero from last night, Vlad Morozov, next in line with a 2nd seeded effort of 49.38. Of note, Belgium Olympic silver medalist Pieter Timmers finished 4th this morning in 49.68, a solid time for the athlete who was forced to sit out this year’s European Championships due to meningitis.

This morning’s excitement was centered around the 50m sprints, with American Michael Andrew clocking near-World Cup Records in 2 of them. In the men’s 50m back, Andrew clocked the only sub-25 second time of the field in 24.66, coming within .08 of David Plummer’s WC Record of 24.58 from 2015.

Then, in the 50m breast, Andrew threw down a quick 27.03, coming within striking distance of South African Cameron van der Burgh’s WC Record of 26.74 also from 2015.

Sjostrom raced in the women’s 50m fly as her 2nd event of the morning, taking the top seed in 25.76, the only time to delve under the 26-second threshold.