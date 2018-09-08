Morozov Crushes Another World Cup Record, This Time 50 Back

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

After an impressive 50m freestyle World Cup Record last night (21.49), Russian Vlad Morozov threw down more speed on night 2 in Kazan, taking the men’s 50m backstroke.

Morozov swam his way to a 2nd seed this morning in a solid 25.02 behind American Michael Andrew’s 24.66, but found another gear this evening to top the podium in a final time of 24.43. That overtook the previous World Cup Record of 24.58 set by USA’s David Plummer in 2015. Andrew wound up under the record, too, registering a silver medal-garnering effort tonight of 24.49 to check-in as the 18th fastest performer of all-time.

Morozov already owns the 14th fastest performance of all-time in this event with the 24.29 logged in semi-finals at this year’s European Championships. That mark moved Morozov to the 8th fastest performer in history. In Glasgow, however, he wound up slower in the final, touching in 25.69 to slide back to 4th place.

The Russian is slated to swim the 100m free later in the session, where he is seeded 2nd behind America’s Blake Pieroni.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
running start to touch backstroke flags

Who comes out on top in the breast? MA or Vlad? 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!