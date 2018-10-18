Start Times Announced for ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Purdue

Courtesy: Purdue Athletics
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PurdueSports.com) – Official start times have been finalized for the inaugural ACC/Big Ten Challenge, set for Nov. 10 to 11 at Purdue’s Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center.
Admission will be free for both sessions of the two-day all-star meet.
Action will begin Saturday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. ET. It’s a 10 a.m. start time for day two action on Sunday, Nov. 11. Both sessions are expected to feature two hours of competition.
Nineteen events are on the schedule – four relays and 15 individual events for both genders. There could be multiple heats of many individual swimming events.
Order of Events
Saturday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. ET
400 Medley Relay
400 Individual Medley
100 Freestyle
200 Backstroke
200 Breaststroke
100 Butterfly
500 Freestyle
Women’s Platform / Men’s 3-Meter
800 Freestyle Relay
Sunday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ET
200 Medley Relay
1000 Freestyle
200 Freestyle
100 Backstroke
100 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
50 Freestyle
200 Individual Medley
Women’s 3-Meter / Men’s Platform
400 Freestyle Relay
The Big Ten Network is still finalizing the television and streaming coverage of the meet. Georgia Tech is tentatively slated to host the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
In a similar format to the successful USA College Challenge, which was held in November 2016 in conjunction with USA Swimming, a running score will be kept throughout the dual meet competition combining the points earned by both women and men. Team scoring will be used to determine a winner of the all-star meet. Scoring will mirror NCAA dual meet parameters.
Swimming student-athletes will be determined using a similar selection process to that of the USA College Challenge, where at least two males and two females from each institution will be designated to compete, but no more than five males and five females from each school will participate. Additionally, for divers, there will be no more than two males and two females from each school. The top returning performers from the 2018 conference championship meets and NCAA Championships will be among the first student-athletes selected.
Full rosters for Team ACC and Team Big Ten are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
