Start Times Announced for ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Purdue

Courtesy: Purdue Athletics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PurdueSports.com) – Official start times have been finalized for the inaugural ACC/Big Ten Challenge, set for Nov. 10 to 11 at Purdue’s Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center.

Admission will be free for both sessions of the two-day all-star meet.

Action will begin Saturday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. ET. It’s a 10 a.m. start time for day two action on Sunday, Nov. 11. Both sessions are expected to feature two hours of competition.

Nineteen events are on the schedule – four relays and 15 individual events for both genders. There could be multiple heats of many individual swimming events.

Order of Events

Saturday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. ET

400 Medley Relay

400 Individual Medley

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

200 Breaststroke

100 Butterfly

500 Freestyle

Women’s Platform / Men’s 3-Meter

800 Freestyle Relay

Sunday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ET

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

200 Individual Medley

Women’s 3-Meter / Men’s Platform

400 Freestyle Relay

The Big Ten Network is still finalizing the television and streaming coverage of the meet. Georgia Tech is tentatively slated to host the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

In a similar format to the successful USA College Challenge, which was held in November 2016 in conjunction with USA Swimming, a running score will be kept throughout the dual meet competition combining the points earned by both women and men. Team scoring will be used to determine a winner of the all-star meet. Scoring will mirror NCAA dual meet parameters.

Swimming student-athletes will be determined using a similar selection process to that of the USA College Challenge, where at least two males and two females from each institution will be designated to compete, but no more than five males and five females from each school will participate. Additionally, for divers, there will be no more than two males and two females from each school. The top returning performers from the 2018 conference championship meets and NCAA Championships will be among the first student-athletes selected.

Full rosters for Team ACC and Team Big Ten are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.