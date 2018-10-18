Auburn Adds Mason Manta Rays Breaststroker Tyler Babinec for 2019

Tyler Babinec of the Mason Manta Rays in Ohio has verbally committed to the Auburn Tigers. He is a senior at Milford High School.

I’m so honoured to start the next chapter of life and announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University! When I went on my visit to Auburn, I didn’t want to leave. The campus is beautiful, the facilities are state of the art, and the people here are amazing. I’m so excited to get the education I want while at the same time be engulfed in everything that is Auburn Swimming and Diving. Thank you to the coaches at Auburn for putting together something amazing, thank you to all my coaches throughout the years for putting me together, and thank you to my parents and friends for keeping me together. Here’s to the new plains! WAR EAGLE!!!

Babinec was a finalist this summer in the 100m breaststroke at the 2018 Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine. There, he took 17th with a new personal best of 1:02.95.

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 55.70

200y breast – 2:02.46

200y IM – 1:53.64

100m breast – 1:02.95

200m breast – 2:21.80

Auburn is in its first season under new head coach Gary Taylor, who took the job after serving as the associate head coach at NC State.

Babinec’s Mason Manta Rays teammate Grady Wheeler is also verbally committed to Auburn for 2023. The two will join a large class that includes Aidan Stoffle, Daniel Berlitz, Jack Armstrong, Nick Vance, Davis Edwards, Lleyton Smith, and Niklas Eberly.