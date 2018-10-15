Davis Edwards Hands Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Davis Edwards a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from New Orleans, Louisiana, has given his verbal commitment to swim for the Auburn Tigers in the fall of 2019. That will put him in the class of 2023 with fellow commits Aidan Stoffle, Christian Sztolcman, Daniel Berlitz, Grady Wheeler, Jack Armstrong, Lleyton Smith, and Niklas Eberly. Edwards is a senior at Jesuit High School in New Orleans and swims year-round at Nu Wave Swim Club under head coach Ross Hedrick.

At the LHSAA Division 1 Championship Swim Meet last November, Edwards took home a pair of state titles as part of the Jesuit 200 medley relay (24.04 backstroke) and 400 free relay (48.65 split) and he placed 4th in the 200 IM (1:55.79) and 3rd in the 500 free (4:42.44) individually. In club swimming he won the 100 back, 200 IM and 400 IM, placed 2nd in the 100 breast and 200 breast, and took 3rd in the 200 fly at Louisiana LSC Short Course Senior Championships last February. The meet produced lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free, 50 back, and 100/200 breast. Two weeks later he added PBs in the 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM at NCSA Spring Championship, where he finaled in both IMs.

Edwards showed his versatility by finishing the 2018 LCM season with the #11 IMX score among 17-year-old boys; he had the #5 score among 16-year-old boys for the 2017 LCM season. He was the 2016-17 Louisiana Senior Male Swimmer of the Year and attended 2017 National Select Camp. Edwards is the Louisiana State Record-holder in 15-16 200M back.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:57.35

200 IM – 1:51.57

200 back – 1:49.11

100 back – 51.06

200 breast – 2:07.82

200 fly – 1:53.36

