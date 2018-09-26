GHSA 7A 100 Back Runner-Up Lleyton Smith Sends Verbal to Auburn

SwimAtlanta‘s Lleyton Smith is yet another verbal commit to Gary Taylor’s first recruiting class at Auburn. He is a senior at Lambert High School, just northeast of Atlanta.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am! #WDE”

TOP TIMES

50y back – 23.33

100y back – 49.03

200y back – 1:46.63

100m back – 57.34

200m back – 2:06.82

Smith is primarily a backstroker. He led off Lambert High School’s 3rd place 200 medley relay at the 2018 Georgia 6-7A HS Championships with a 23.33, and was also the lead-off leg for their runner-up 200 free relay. In the 100 back, he was the 7A runner-up (49.60) behind his future teammate, Aidan Stoffle (48.98) who is also in AU’s class of 2023.

Auburn’s top backstrokers last year, Hugo Gonzalez and Petter Fredriksson, have both moved on from the program. Smith would be the 2nd-best 200 backstroker on the team if you take out the non-returners from last season.

Smith is the 7th publicly-announced verbal commitment to the class of 2023. He will join the Tigers with fellow verbal commits Aidan Stoffle, Daniel Berlitz, Jack Armstrong, Nick Vance, Grady Wheeler, and Niklas Eberly.