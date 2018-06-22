2x PIAA State Champ Daniel Berlitz Tenders Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Daniel Berlitz, a rising senior at Marian Catholic High School in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University for 2019-20. He will join fellow verbal commits Aidan Stoffle, Christian Sztolcman, Jack Armstrong, and Nick Vance in the class of 2024. Berlitz won the 200 IM (1:49.97) and was runner-up in the 500 free (4:28.67) at the 2018 PIAA Boys 2A Swimming and Diving Championships in February. As a sophomore in 2017 he won the 500 free.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for helping me become the swimmer and person I am today. I can not wait for what the future will hold for me as a Tiger. War Damn Eagle!!!”

Berlitz swims year-round for Parkland Aquatic Club and specializes in distance freestyle, 200 stroke, and IM. He won the 1500 free and placed 3rd in the 400 IM at Geneva Futures last summer. He placed 5th in the 5K (1:02:28.1) at the USA Swimming 2017 Men’s Open Water Junior National Championship.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:49.97

400 IM – 3:59.26

500 free – 4:28.67

1650 free – 15:34.62

200 breast – 2:05.20

200 back – 1:51.85

