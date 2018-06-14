Texas 5A Record-holder Jack Armstrong Verbally Commits to Auburn

Jack Armstrong has announced his verbal commitment to swim for Auburn University beginning in the fall of 2019. He is the fourth verbal commit for new head coach Gary Taylor’s class of 2023; Armstrong will suit up with the already-committed Aidan Stoffle, Christian Sztolcman, and Nick Vance.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to further my education and swimming career at Auburn University. I’m very excited about the new coaching staff Coach Taylor has assembled and I can’t wait to be a part of such a great program. War Eagle!”

Armstrong is wrapping up his junior year at Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas. He won the 2018 Texas UIL 5A state titles in both the 50 free (20.41) and 100 free (44.74) and broke the State 5A record 100 free in prelims with 44.57. During his three seasons at Manvel h.e has lettered in cross country, water polo and swimming

Armstrong swims year-round with Houston Bridge Bats. He placed 8th place in the 50 free at Speedo Winter Juniors West in Iowa City. At College Station Sectionals this spring he finished fourth in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free and. A Senior National qualifier in the 50m free, his best SCY times include:

50 SCY Free 20.31

100 SCY Free 44.52

200 SCY Free 1:41.12

100 SCY Fly 50.20

50 LCM Free 23.03

100 LCM Free 51.90

