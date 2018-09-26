Dayton Raiders Freestyler Liz Quarin Hands Verbal to Michigan State

Dayton, Ohio’s Liz Quarin has verbally committed to swim for Michigan State University in the class of 2023. She’ll join Kasey Venn in East Lansing in the fall of 2019.

“I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Michigan State University!! Go Spartans!!”

Quarin is a senior at Centerville High School, which she represented at 2018 Ohio State Division I Championships. She placed 13th in the 200 free (1:53.65) and 17th in the 500 free (5:05.71) and contributed to the 14th-place medley relay (24.69 anchor) and 11th-place 400 free relay (53.57 leadoff). Quarin swims year-round with Dayton Raiders where she specializes on the longer end of the freestyle range. This summer she placed 6th in the 800 free at Richmond Futures, earning a new PB (9:06.41). She also competed in the 200/400/1500 free. Earlier in the summer she’d gone best times in the100 free, 200 back, and 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:58.19

1000 free – 10:16.07

500 free – 4:57.61

200 free- 1:52.43

100 free – 53.33