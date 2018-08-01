New Trier’s Kasey Venn Sends Verbal Commitment to Michigan State

Kasey Venn, a rising senior at New Trier High School who also trains with New Trier Aquatics, has verbally committed to Michigan State University for the fall of 2019.

Venn is a breaststroker who has scored in the 1oo breast B final at the IHSA State Championships for two years in a row. In November of 2016, as a sophomore, Venn clocked a 1:04.53 for 9th place. Last season, she finished in 11th (1:04.65). Her best time in the 100 breast is the 1:03.21 done at a 2016 IHSA Sectional Championship.

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:03.21

100m breast – 1:13.30

200y breast – 2:20.22

100y fly – 56.93

200y IM – 2:05.82

200m IM – 2:22.67

Though she hasn’t gone a PR in yards since 2016, Venn did hit a lifetime best in the 100 breast in long course this year, registering a 1:13.30 at the 2018 Illinois Senior LC Championships in mid-July.

Michigan State had two juniors hit 1:00’s in the 100 breast last season: Ana Sortland (1:00.72) and Ellie Roche (1:00.87). They have just one season of eligibility left, though, so the program is in need of a breaststroke talent influx. Venn’s 1:03.21 would’ve ranked fourth on their 2017-18 roster behind Sortland, Roche, and rising sophomore Erin Szara (1:02.09).

