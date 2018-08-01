2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

Brothers Jake and Carson Foster will swim side-by-side in the final heat of the 400 IM this morning, with younger brother Carson also leading the 200 back heats.

In between, we’ve got Amalie Fackenthal heading up the girls 100 free in search of a 54-second swim, Grace Sheble holding the top 400 IM seed after taking 18th at last week’s senior nationals and Terrapins teammates Alexei Sancov and Andrei Minakov battling for the top 100 free spot. The session will kick off with the girls 200 back and top seed Sinclair Larson.

Girls 200 Back – Prelims

Jr World: 2:06.43, Regan Smith (USA), 2018

Meet: 2:09.04, Kylie Stewart, 2013

Top 8 qualifiers:

Crisera – 2:13.17 Poole – 2:13.43 Alons – 2:14.05 Newman – 2:14.59 Larson – 2:14.87 Behm – 2:15.24 Lenihan – 2:15.54 Davis – 2:15.62

17-year-old Alexandra Crisera ran away with the first circle-seeded heat, dropping eight tenths of a second and putting up a 2:13.17 that will stand as the top prelims swim for Beach Cities Swimming out of California.

Lauren Poole won the next heat, rattling Crisera’s time but not breaking it in 2:13.43 That’s a huge drop of almost two seconds for the North Baltimore 17-year-old. Those two are the top qualifiers by quite a bit, though final heat winner Kylee Alons (2:14.05) isn’t far behind.

Top-seeded Sinclair Larson is into the final, but only in 5th after going 2:14.87, about two seconds off her seed. Mara Newman is in between. 6th is 15-year-old Annie Behm, who will be the youngest A finalist and also moves into the all-time top 100 in the 15-16 age group with a 2:15.24.

Boys 200 Back – Prelims

Jr World: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017

Meet: 1:58.83, Alex Katz, 2013

Top 8 qualifiers:

C. Foster – 1:59.13 Grant – 2:00.35 Harder – 2:01.22 Walsh – 2:01.41 Hayes – 2:02.59 Gallagher – 2:03.33 Daigle – 2:03.43 Homans – 2:03.54

Swimming in his first of three scheduled prelims swims today, 16-year-old Carson Foster was the runaway top qualifier with a 1:59.13 in the 200 back. He’s the only one to break two minutes this morning, though it was well off his lifetime-best of 1:57.70 set last week at the senior national meet.

Will Grant is right on the cusp of breaking two minutes for the first time. He dropped about eight tenths from his best to go 2:00.35 and has a real shot to get under the barrier tonight. He’s followed by a pair of 18-year-olds: Ethan Harder and Keegan Walsh. Harder was 2:00.12 at Juniors last year and 2:00.66 at senior nationals last week, so he’s looking for his first sub-2 swim tonight as well.

Nathan Hayes will be the youngest A finalist at 16; he went 2:02.59 this morning. The rest of the A heat were in the 2:03s, with 6th through 11th place separated by just six tenths of a second.

Girls 100 Free – Prelims

Jr World: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016

Meet: 54.03, Missy Franklin, 2009

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys 100 Free – Prelims

Jr World: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016

Meet: 49.06, Vladimir Morozov, 2010

Top 8 qualifiers:

Girls 400 IM – Prelims

Jr World: 4:35,69*, Zhou Min (CHN), 2014

Meet: 4:38.97, Ella Eastin, 2013

*record unratified

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys 400 IM – Prelims

Jr World: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016

Meet: 4:14.51, Gunnar Bentz, 2013

Top 8 qualifiers: