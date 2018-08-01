USA Men’s Water Polo Tops China in Two Exhibition Contests

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Long Beach, Calif. – The United States Men’s National team bested China twice in an exhibition series on July 28 and 29.

July 28 – USA 11, China 1 – Long Beach State

The USA Men’s National Team returned to action today at Long Beach State kicking off a two-game set with China by picking up an 11-1 victory. Nic Carniglia (Lodi, CA/California/NYAC) led the way on offense with three goals while Drew Holland (Orinda, CA/Stanford/Olympic Club) and Alex Wolf (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Bruin) combined for 11 saves in net. Team USA returns to action tomorrow when they meet China at 3pm pt at JSerra High School in San Juan Capistrano, CA. Admission is free.

The teams were quiet early with no goals scored in the first quarter. Team USA changed that in the second period by outscoring China 3-0 to take a three goal lead into intermission. In the third quarter China broke through with their first goal but Team USA answered with three more goals of their own to lead 6-1 going to the fourth. In the final eight minutes Team USA put the game away, outscoring China 5-0 on the way to the 11-1 victory.

The United States went 2/11 on power play while China went 0/6 on the advantage with neither side attempting a penalty.

Scoring

USA 11 (0, 3, 3, 5) N. Carniglia 3, M. Irving 2, J. Hooper 2, Stevenson 2, D. Woodhead 1, N. Vavic 1

CHN 1 (0, 0, 1, 0)

Saves – USA – D. Holland 8, A. Wolf 3

6×5 – USA – 2/11 – CHN – 0/6

Penalties – USA – 0/0 – CHN – 0/0

July 29 – USA 13 China 9 – JSerra High School

San Juan Capistrano, CA – July 30 – The USA Men’s National Team finished off a two-game exhibition series with China yesterday earning a 13-9 win at JSerra High School. Max Irving (Long Beach, CA/UCLA/NYAC) scored three goals to lead the offense with McQuin Baron (North Tustin, CA/USC/NYAC) stopping 11 shots in net.

The first quarter was a close one with Team USA building a 3-2 lead after the opening eight minutes. In the second quarter they added on four more goals to go ahead 7-4 at halftime. In the second half China came back with three more goals in the third but Team USA answered with three more goals of their to lead 10-7 going to the fourth. In the final period the United States outscored China 3-2 to secure the 13-9 win.

The United States went 4/9 on power plays while China was 2/5 on the advantage with neither side attempting a penalty.

Scoring

USA 13 (3, 4, 3, 3) M. Irving 3, A. Obert 2, J. Ehrhardt 2, A. Bowen 2, A. Roelse 1, L. Cupido 1, H. Daube 1, C. Ramirez 1

CHN 9 (2, 2, 3, 2)

Saves – USA – M. Baron 11

6×5 – USA – 4/9 – CHN – 2/5

Penalties – USA – 0/0 – CHN – 0/0