Norway’s Halvor Borgström, Son of Olympian, Joins Texas Men for 2018

As it can often be with international students opting to swim in the NCAA, names and faces may show up on rosters at the start of a season seemingly out of the blue. That’s the case now with the Texas men, as their 2018-19 roster was recently posted online with a new member of their current freshman class: Halvor Arne Borgström of Norway.
Borgström is the son of Arne Borgström, who competed at the 1976 and 1984 Olympic Games for Norway. Additionally, his father Arne was a prolific distance freestyler at the University of Alabama. In 1982, he won the NCAA title in the mile swimming for the Crimson Tide.
Halvor Borgström is listed as a butterflier on the Texas roster, though he’s solid in the IM’s, mid-distance freestyle, and breaststroke events as well. In fact, the 200 IM may be his strongest race in LCM.
TOP TIMES (LCM)
- 400m free – 4:00.91
- 800m free – 8:22.99
- 50m breast – 29.65
- 100m fly – 57.44
- 200m fly – 2:07.78
- 200m IM – 2:05.78
- 400m IM – 4:31.27
Borgström is part of a now thirteen-strong class of freshman with the Longhorns. This is a monstrous class, both in size and in talent — it’s no wonder they garnered SwimSwam’s #1 spot in the class of 2022 rankings.
Girls are faster than him in everything but the 2IM. Ladies have really stepped up there game the last decade.
Two things for sure.
He’ll be faster than he ever thought he’d be
He will know the difference between corn tortillas and lefse
And this class was already insane to begin with