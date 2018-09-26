Stanford Snags 2019 Verbal from Irvine Novaquatics’ Sean Slusiewicz

The 5th public verbal commitment to the Stanford men’s class of 2023 is Sean Slusiewicz, a sprinter who trains with the Irvine Novaquatics. He’s currently a senior at Aliso Niguel High School.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 20.41

100y free – 45.09

100y back – 50.67

100y breast – 56.56

100y fly – 48.04

200y fly – 1:49.18

Slusiewicz is a versatile talent, but the sprint free and butterfly look to be his most impactful disciplines at Stanford for now. He was a finalist at the 2018 CIF State Championships, placing 5th in the 50 free and 10th in the 100 free. On relays, he split a 21.22 fly leg on Aliso Niguel’s 4th place 200 medley relay (the fastest in the field) as well as a 45.81 anchoring their prelims 400 free relay.

His 48.04 in the 100 fly is from 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Champs — at age 16, that pushed him into the all-time top 50 for the 15-16 age group.

Stanford is in need of sprinters; 3 of 4 members of their 2018 NCAA 200 free relay (Sam Perry, Brad Zdroik, and Andrew Liang), which touched 6th, just graduated. Liang and Perry also made up half of their B final-scoring 400 free relay at NCAAs last season, along with current senior Abrahm Devine, who is also set to exhaust his eligibility soon. Further, Liang was Stanford’s sole scorer in the 100 fly at NCAAs, with the only other person from Stanford to compete in that race being Zdroik– both are gone.

The Cardinal will rely on Alberto Mestre to lead the sprint group now, the only returner from both sprint free relays, along with help from current freshmen Jack Levant, David Madej, and Mason Gonzalez.

Joining Slusiewicz in the class of 2023 on the farm will be SwimSwam #9 Will Tarvestad, #17 Shane Blinkman, Neel Roy, and Andrew Matejka.