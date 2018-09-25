Indian National Champ Neel Roy Commits To Stanford Men

India’s national champion sprinter Neel Roy has verbally committed to compete for Stanford University beginning in the fall of 2019.

Roy was India’s senior and junior national champion in the 100 free this year. Just last weekend at the senior national meet, he won the 100-meter (long course) free in 51.45, and was also third in the 50 free (23.55) and part of the winning mixed 4×50 free relay team, which he led off in 23.46. Back at the Indian junior championships in June, he was 52.34 to win the title.

Roy gave the following statement to SwimSwam this week:

“I am delighted to announce my commitment to swim and study at Stanford University for the Class of 2019! I’m looking forward to being on the Farm next year and working with Coach Knapp and Coach Kostoff. I’m excited to be joining such a strong program and team! #FearTheTree”

Roy was an Asian Games team member for India this pat summer. Below are his long course meters times from Indian seniors nationals (Srs) this week and junior nationals (Jrs) in June, along with rough short course conversions:

Roy’s Nationals Times (LCM with SCY conversions)

100m free, Srs: 51.45 (44.90)

50m free, Srs: 23.46 (20.41)

200m free, Jrs: 1:54.72 (1:40.46)

100m back, Jrs: 58.70 (51.80)

His sprint free times should offer solid developmental material for Stanford, which just brought in one of the best classes nationwide beginning in the fall of 2018. Roy will join next fall, for the 2019-2020 season.