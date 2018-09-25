University of Arkansas Adds Verbal Commitment from Emma Hultquist

Rockwall, Texas-native Emma Hultquist has verbally committed to the University of Arkansas, where she will join Jessie Beckwith in the class of 2023. Hultquist is a senior at Rockwall High School where she has been a Texas 6A State Finals qualifier in the 200 free in each of the last 3 years.

At the 2018 UIL 6ASwimming & Diving State Meet she was fourth in the 200 free (1:50.70) and anchored all three of Rockwell’s relays. She split a 23.94 on the end of the 200 medley relay (although it was DQd), 23.63 anchoring the 9th-place 200 free relay, and 52.18 on the end of the 400 free relay to win the consolation final with the 4th-fastest time in the meet.

Hultquist swims year-round with Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence. She wrapped up a successful summer campaign at the American Long Course Championships, finaling in the 100 free and 200 free. Prior to that she swam at Austin Sectionals and notched PBs in the 50 free (27.34), 100 free (57.68, Winter Nationals cut), and 200 IM (2:29.15).

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:49.72

100 free – 51.82

50 free – 24.38

100 fly – 57.40