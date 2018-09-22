Arkansas Opens Class of 2019 Recruiting with Verbal from Jessie Beckwith

Castle Rock, Colorado’s Jessie Beckwith has verbally committed to the University of Arkansas beginning in the fall of 2019.

“I am so excited and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to swim and continue my academic career at the University of Arkansas! I couldn’t be happier to start the next chapter of my life as a Razorback! Woo Pig!🐗❤️”

Beckwith is a senior at Rock Canyon High School where she swims sprint free and fly. At the 2018 Colorado CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships in February, she finished 7th in the 100 fly (57.75) and 16th in the 50 free (24.91). She also anchored the 4th-place 400 free relay (52.30) and swam fly on the 6th-place medley relay (25.31).

Beckwith does her year-round swimming with University of Denver Hilltoppers. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly, a time she achieved at Western Zone Sectionals in the spring of 2017. In her junior year of high school she improved all her freestyle, 100/200 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM times during short-course season. This summer she added PBs in the 100/200/400 free and 50/100/200 fly, and had big time drops in the 400 free (-9.1 seconds), 200 free (-5), and 200 fly (-7.2).

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 25.72

100 fly – 55.15

50 free – 24.15

100 free – 51.78

200 free – 1:51.93

200 IM – 2:07.30