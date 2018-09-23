China & Belarus Collaborate On New Aquatic Facility

China and Belarus are partnering up to build a new pool as part of an intergovernmental agreement, Xinhuanet reports. As part of a bigger initiative to collaborate on technical and economic projects between the two nations, including the construction of a National Football Stadium, an International Standard Pool is in future plans.

The entire partnership between China and Belarus circles around the 800 million yuan (116.85 million U.S. dollars) mark in the form of investment projects in Belarus. In June 2018, the former Belarusian Economy Minister Vladimir Zinovsky signed the intergovernmental agreement on technical and economic aid during his working visit to China. (Xinhua)

Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Mikhail Mysasnikovich, said his nation is ‘grateful to the Chinese leadership, personally President Xi Jinping, and the Chinese people for friendship and support in the international arena and bilateral relationships.’ (Official webiste of the Republic of Belarus)

“We are confident that the highest level of trust and cooperation that President Xi Jinping and President Alexander Lukashenko have developed between our countries will be long-term and efficient, and will expand with new mutually beneficial projects in the interests of the two countries,” Myasnikovich said. (Official website of the Republic of Belarus)