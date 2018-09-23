Teen Matt Richards Nabs New SCM British Junior 100 Free Record

15-year-old Matt Richards already made a name for himself this year by clinching several British National Age Records at the 2018 British Summer Championships. But the Royal Wolverhampton School athlete is now taking the short course meter record board head-on, nabbing a new NAG in the 100m freestyle this weekend.

Meet Results

While competing on day 1 of the Derventio eXcel Short Course Meet, Richards threw down a winning 100m freestyle mark of 49.93 to clinch gold in the men’s 15/16 age group. Splitting 24.02/25.91, Richards overtook the previous National Junior Age Record of 50.26 set by Suleman Butt of Aberdeen back in 2013.

Richards still has the 50m free, 200m free, 50m fly and 100m/200m/400m IM events on his schedule at this meet.

At the 2018 British Summer Championships this past summer, Richards earned a NAG in the men’s 15-year-old 100 long course meters fly (54.51), as well as the 200 long course meters freestyle (1:50.84).

The Derventio eXcel Short Course Meet runs through Sunday, September 23rd.