Johns Hopkins Picks Up Verbal from Distance Freestyler Alec Caswell

Upper Arlington High School (OH) and Upper Arlington Swim Club’s Alec Caswell has verbally committed to the Johns Hopkins class of 2023.

Caswell is primarily a distance freestyler, with his best event being the mile. All of his bests in the 200/500/1650 free came from earlier in 2018.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career as a member of the Johns Hopkins class of 2023! Go Hop!

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:41.96

500y free – 4:34.45

1650y free – 15:47.57

Johns Hopkins is coming off of a 4th place finish at the 2018 NCAA DIII Championships. A regular Division III powerhouse, the Jays keyed on strong relay performances and an exceptional meet from sophomore Brandon Fabian, who claimed the 200 free national title in March.

Caswell has the potential to be an immediate contributor at the national level for the Jays. In the mile, his lifetime best would’ve scored 12th at 2018 Nationals, while he’s about four seconds off of B final scoring cut-off range in the 500 free. Johns Hopkins had zero entrants in the mile at this meet. JHU also just graduated Kyle Otazu, who finished 9th in the 500 free at Nationals in 2018, so Caswell’s addition addresses a lineup gap left with Otazu’s departure.