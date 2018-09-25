Six National Records Fall At Argentine Short Course Championships

2018 Argentine Championships

Six national records fell by the wayside over the weekend at the 2018 Argentine Short Course Championships in Santa Fe, with results coming courtesy of Alex Pussieldi for Best Swimming.

Two of the records came from breaststroker Gabriel Morelli, who broke the 100m mark in 59.68 and the 200 in a blistering 2:08.51.

In the 100, his time took out the 2014 record of 59.96 from Facundo Miguelena, though he didn’t actually win the event as Colombian Carlos Mahecha Pinto edged him out by just over a tenth in 59.54. In the 200, after being disqualified in the actual event, Morelli swam it again on his own and blasted a 2:08.51 to demolish the previous record of 2:12.74 from Rodrigo Frutos in 2010.

Agustin Hernandez also took down two records in the men’s backstroke events, winning the 50 (24.54) and the 200 (1:56.61) to knock off the previous national records held by Pablo Martin Abal (24.57, 2000) and Gustavo Taricco (1:58.20, 2009). He also won the 100 back in 53.06, half a second off of Federico Grabich‘s national record.

Santiago Bergliaffa also smashed the men’s 400 IM record by four seconds in 4:14.18, and 18-year-old rising star Delfina Pignatiello took down her own 800 free record by just over two seconds in 8:22.76. Her previous mark of 8:25.05 was set at the 2016 Short Course World Championships (in the prelims) where she ultimately placed 6th.

A few other notable wins came from Grabich in the men’s 200 free (1:48.45), Guido Buscaglia in the men’s 50 free (21.94), Andrea Berrino had a very impressive showing of 2:05.72 to come within six-tenths of her national record in the women’s 200 back, and Martin Carrizo won the men’s 400 free in 3:47.70, missing the national record by just .07.