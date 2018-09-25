NCS Finalist Lizzy Follmer Verbally Commits to Northwestern

Lafayette, California’s Lizzy Follmer has announced her verbal commitment to Northwestern University’s class of 2023.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Northwestern University! Thank you to my coaches, Ronnie & Donnie, for helping me to make my dream a reality. Thanks also to my family and friends for your support. I can’t wait to be a Wildcat and swim for Coaches Jeremy, Katie, Meghan, Jake and Andrew! Go ‘Cats!”

Follmer is a senior at Campolindo High School in Moraga. She finished 4th in the 100 back and won the consolation final in the 100 fly at 2018 CIF-North Coast Section Championships. In club swimming she represents Orinda Aquatics. All in all she had an outstanding junior year of high school, scoring PBs in the SCY 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. This summer she finaled in the 200 back and 200/400 IM at Western Zone Senior Championships, and she added new PBs in the LCM 50/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 200 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.31

100 back – 56.49

200 back – 2:01.83

100 fly – 56.29