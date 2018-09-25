Auburn Men’s 1st Dual to Pit Former NCSU Coaches Against Each Other

Auburn’s men will have to wait until late October for their first dual meet competition, as the first meet for the men or women is the women’s-only meet against FGCU on October 20th.
The men will get their first taste of competition in Charlottesville, VA, against a hungry Cavaliers team. Both programs are at the forefront of new eras– both staples of their respective power conferences, UVA is starting season #2 under Todd DeSorbo, while Gary Taylor begins his first season as the Auburn head coach this season. Both men used to be coaches at NC State while that program underwent a meteoric rise to significant national relevance, and now they are at the helm of their own programs. The Auburn v. UVA showdown will take place on Friday, October 26th and run through the 27th.
Auburn will face Tennessee in its first SEC contest on November 9th, before mid-season invites. GA Tech Invite and the UGA Invite are both listed in the mid-season invite time frame, though it’s unclear which meet the men will head to, or if it will be a split-squad situation. Last year, the women raced at GA Tech and the men at UGA.
Following the mid-season invites, the Alabama/Auburn rival meet will take place on December 7th. For the Auburn men, Texas and Florida will both lurk in January, with the Tigers facing the Longhorns on the 10th and the Gators on the 26th.
Scheduled Games
SEP 28 (FRI) 4:00 PM
OCT 20 (SAT) 10:00 AM
OCT 26 (FRI) – OCT 27 (FRI)AT VIRGINIACHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NOV 9 (FRI) 12:00 PMAT TENNESSEEKNOXVILLE, TN
GEORGIA TECH INVITE
NOV 15 (THU)NOV 17 (SAT)ATLANTA, GA
NOV 16 (FRI) TBDATLANTA, GA
NOV 17 (SAT) TBDATLANTA, GA
UGA INVITE
NOV 29 (THU) TBDATHENS, GA
NOV 30 (FRI) TBDATHENS, GA
DEC 1 (SAT) TBDATHENS, GA
DEC 7 (FRI) 4:30 PMAT ALABAMATUSCALOOSA, AL
AUBURN DIVING INVITE
DEC 17 (MON)DEC 20 (THU)
DEC 18 (TUE) TBD
DEC 19 (WED) TBD
DEC 20 (THU) TBD
UGA DIVING INVITE
JAN 4 (FRI) JAN 6 (SUN)ATHENS, GA
JAN 5 (SAT) TBDVS GEORGIA TECH
UGA DIVING INVITE
JAN 5 (SAT) TBDATHENS, GA
JAN 6 (SUN) TBDATHENS, GA
JAN 10 (THU) TBDVS TEXAS
JAN 26 (SAT) 11:00 AMVS FLORIDA
SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
FEB 19 (TUE)FEB 23 (SAT)ATHENS, GA
FEB 20 (WED) TBDATHENS, GA
FEB 21 (THU) TBDATHENS, GA
FEB 22 (FRI) TBDATHENS, GA
FEB 23 (SAT) TBDATHENS, GA
NCAA ZONE B DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
MAR 11 (MON)MAR 13 (WED)
MAR 12 (TUE) TBD
MAR 13 (WED) TBD
MEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
MAR 27 (WED)MAR 30 (SAT)AUSTIN, TX
MAR 28 (THU) TBDAUSTIN, TX
MAR 29 (FRI) TBDAUSTIN, TX
MAR 30 (SAT) TBDAUSTIN, TX
