Auburn Men’s 1st Dual to Pit Former NCSU Coaches Against Each Other

Auburn’s men will have to wait until late October for their first dual meet competition, as the first meet for the men or women is the women’s-only meet against FGCU on October 20th.

The men will get their first taste of competition in Charlottesville, VA, against a hungry Cavaliers team. Both programs are at the forefront of new eras– both staples of their respective power conferences, UVA is starting season #2 under Todd DeSorbo, while Gary Taylor begins his first season as the Auburn head coach this season. Both men used to be coaches at NC State while that program underwent a meteoric rise to significant national relevance, and now they are at the helm of their own programs. The Auburn v. UVA showdown will take place on Friday, October 26th and run through the 27th.

Auburn will face Tennessee in its first SEC contest on November 9th, before mid-season invites. GA Tech Invite and the UGA Invite are both listed in the mid-season invite time frame, though it’s unclear which meet the men will head to, or if it will be a split-squad situation. Last year, the women raced at GA Tech and the men at UGA.

Following the mid-season invites, the Alabama/Auburn rival meet will take place on December 7th. For the Auburn men, Texas and Florida will both lurk in January, with the Tigers facing the Longhorns on the 10th and the Gators on the 26th.

SECs will run February 19th-23rd at Auburn, while the NCAA Men’s Champs will go March 27-30.