Greek Champion Nicole Pavlopoulou Verbally Commits to USC

Greek National Champion swimmer Nikoletta (Nicole) Pavlopoulou has verbally committed to USC, her national federation announced on Tuesday. She trains with Oceanos Swimming Club in Athens under coach Dimitris Damasiotis, and will join USC’s recruiting class of 2023.

The 17-year old Pavlopoulou swam at the 2017 World Junior Championships and will represent Greece at the upcoming Youth Olympic Games as well.

At this summer’s European Swimming Championships, she finished 16th in the semi-finals of the 200 IM in 2:16.85. At the European Junior Championships earlier in the summer, she was 6th in the 200 breaststroke (2:28.68 in semifinals) and the 200 IM (2:16.45 in semifinals).

Best Times in LCM (SCY conversion):

50 Free – 26.25 (22.92)

50 Breast – 32.44 (28.32)

100 Breast – 1:10.38 (1:01.60)

200 Breast – 2:28.68 (2:10.34)

200 IM – 2:16.34 (1:59.94)

She joins a breaststroking program at USC that produced both 6-time Olympic medalist Rebecca Soni and 2-time Olympic medalist Jessica Hardy. Though Hardy’s Olympic medals both actually came as a freestyler, both swimmers have numerous World Championship medals and World Records in breaststroke events.

The team’s best current sprint breaststroker, Riley Scott (58.64/2:06.85) graduates after this season (before Pavlopoulou arrives), but Maggie Aroesty, as sophomore, will be the obvious replacement for those relay spots (59.35/2:06.85).

Quote:

“It gives me a great pleasure to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Southern California (USC) and its esteemed swimming program as of Fall ‘19. It is simply an honor to have the opportunity to study in one of the top universities of USA and coached by the legendary David Salo and the rest of his coaching stuff. I will be eagerly awaiting and counting the days to move to LA to be a #trojan and work hard and smart with my coaches and my future teammates. I am looking forward to become a valuable contributor to the Trojan’s Swimming Program and develop further my swimming at the highest possible level. #fighton Trojans 💛✌🏽❤️ ”