17 Shane Blinkman Announces Verbal Commitment to Stanford for 2019-20

Shane Blinkman, the #17 recruit on our list of top-20 boys from the high school class of 2019, has announced his verbal commitment to swim for Stanford University beginning in the fall of 2019.

“I am excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim & study at Stanford University! Go Card! #fearthetree”

Blinkman is a rising senior at Hudson High School in Hudson, Wisconsin. He swims year-round for St. Croix Swim Club where he specializes in IM and breast. Blinkman won the 200 IM (1:46.39) at 2017 Winter Junior Nationals West; his best time in the event comes from the 2016 version of that meet. He also placed 7th in the 100 breast, 12th in the 200 breast, and 19th in the 100 back, and earned PBs in all three events.

Blinkman is The Cardinal’s first verbal commit to the class of 2023. His 200 IM is already scorable at the conference level; he would have been a B-finalist at the 2018 Pac-12 Men’s Championships. He also would have been a C-finalist in the 100 back, 200 back, 100 breast, 200 breast and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:46.03

100 breast – 54.96

200 breast – 2:00.92

100 back – 48.81

200 back – 1:47.08

400 IM – 3:58.24

